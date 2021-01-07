Food Supplies Dwindle in Kampala Markets Ahead of Elections

In short
The supply of some produce and fresh foods has gone down because market vendors receive few buyers, less food is transported from the villages and the fear of incurring losses, when vendors buy food and no one buys it.
Food Supplies Dwindle in Kampala Markets Ahead of Elections7 Jan 2021, 16:30 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics 2021 Elections Interview
