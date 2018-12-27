Hafitha Issa
17:24

Football Boss Magogo Unwraps 2019 Dreams

27 Dec 2018, 17:24 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
FUFA President Moses Magogo (R) flanked by 2nd Vice President Darius Mugoye. courtesy photo (Fufa)

FUFA President Moses Magogo (R) flanked by 2nd Vice President Darius Mugoye. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In the area of infrastructural development, Magogo says the federation shall in 2019 construct a beach soccer facility. He added that FUFA is also working on the football stadiums in Kadiba and Lugazi.

 

Tagged with: federation for uganda football association fufa president eng. moses magogo fufa electoral committee chairman

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.