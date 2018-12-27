Football Boss Magogo Unwraps 2019 Dreams

In short
In the area of infrastructural development, Magogo says the federation shall in 2019 construct a beach soccer facility. He added that FUFA is also working on the football stadiums in Kadiba and Lugazi.
Football Boss Magogo Unwraps 2019 Dreams27 Dec 2018, 17:24 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
FUFA President Moses Magogo (R) flanked by 2nd Vice President Darius Mugoye. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.