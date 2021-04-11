Football Fraternity Pays Tribute to Hassan Wasswa As He Retires

In short
The player put an end on his footballing career after serving the Uganda Cranes for over 13 years and securing 75 caps in the National team jersey, in his statement he released, the player Said it has been honor to represent his country for thirteen years.
Football Fraternity Pays Tribute to Hassan Wasswa As He Retires11 Apr 2021, 21:02 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
