Foreign Affairs Ministers Tired of Begging for Money -Oryem

In short
The Ministry has been allocated 30 billion Shillings out of a 58 billion Shillings request to facilitate its activities for the Financial year 2021-2022. Based on the shortfall, Oryem says they are frustrated by the failure by their counterparts in finance to prioritise diplomatic work and fund it appropriately.
Foreign Affairs Ministers Tired of Begging for Money -Oryem29 Jan 2021, 06:56 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Budget for Foreign Affairs Embassies Abroad Henry Okello Oryem Parliament diplomacy minister sam kutesa ministry of foreign affairs
