Foreign Affairs Ministry Seeks Additional UGX 83.8bn

In short
The Foreign Affairs Ministry is seeking Shillings 83.8 billion to among other things pay arrears to international organization, undertake activities of commercial diplomacy, campaign towards retention of UN regional service centre and others.
Foreign Affairs Ministry Seeks Additional UGX 83.8bn30 Jan 2019, 11:12 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Foreign Affairs Ministry officials led by Minister Sam Kutesa appearing before parliament's foreign affairs committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
