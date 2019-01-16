Davidson Ndyabahika & Pamela Mawanda
Foreign Investment Cannot Solve Unemployment – Prof. Suruma

16 Jan 2019
Prof. Ezra Suruma, Chancellor Makerere University Davidson Ndyabahika

Suruma, the former finance minister says that the governments endeavor to fight unemployment by not planning for its people but relying on foreign companies is a cruel joke. He was presiding over day-two of the 69th graduation Ceremony of Makerere University.

 

