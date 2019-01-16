In short
Suruma, the former finance minister says that the governments endeavor to fight unemployment by not planning for its people but relying on foreign companies is a cruel joke. He was presiding over day-two of the 69th graduation Ceremony of Makerere University.
Foreign Investment Cannot Solve Unemployment – Prof. Suruma
Prof. Ezra Suruma, Chancellor Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.
