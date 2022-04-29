In short
However, yesterday, the minister while on a visit to factories in Namanve visited Sunbelt Industries and one of the Chinese nationals there attempted to deny her access to some sections of the factory saying were out of bound to non-staff. The minister pressed and entered only to find in one of the rooms employees packed, making shoes. Several broke down upon sighting her and narrated their ordeal which includes working for long hours without a break and no food.
Foreign Investors Ignorant about Uganda's Labor Laws -Minister
Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola
