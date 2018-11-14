Forensic Hiccup Stalls Kira Murder Investigation

In short
The samples which include blood collected from the scene of crime, and clothes found in the home of one of the suspects, are still in storage at the Wandegeya-based laboratory. The samples need to be corroborated with suspects, alleged to have been part of the group that murdered Rwego, the Sales Manager of Boma Tiles Company.
Forensic Hiccup Stalls Kira Murder Investigation14 Nov 2018, 11:01 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: investigation robbery security guard
Mentioned: governmemt analytical labaratory murder of archie rwego essella county hotel police investigators director gal keffer kateu aggravated robbery
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.