Major Yusuf Bilaali Katamba, the Spokesperson of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF First Infantry division told Uganda Radio Network observes that the screening team detected a forgery in the certificates that were presented by the five individuals and recommended that they are taken to Hoima central police station for questioning.
Forged PLE Certificates Spotted in Hoima LDU Recruitment
Some of the Youths who turned up for the LDU recruitment undergoing training drills at Hoima Boma grounds.
