Forget about Re-opening Schools Soon - Dr. Atwine

Dr. Atwine who also assessed Covid-19 preparedness at Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika, Kisoro hospital in Kisoro district, Uganda-Rwanda border of Katuna and Kabale regional referral hospital in Kabale district explained that the government is aware that some schools especially those along the border attract learners from neighboring countries adding that opening them now means that it will give a chances for some people to cross to Uganda.
Forget about Re-opening Schools Soon - Dr. Atwine3 May 2020, 12:22 Comments 73 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
Atwine speaking with Abel Bizimana,Kisoro District LC5 chairman at Chanika border on saturday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
