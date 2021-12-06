Forget About Unfulfilled NRM Pledges, Mpuuga Tells Luwero Residents

In short
Among the pledges are elevation of Nakaseke hospital to regional referral, compensation of veterans, construction of Luwero district headquarters and a pineapple processing plant to add value to produce among others.
Forget About Unfulfilled NRM Pledges, Mpuuga Tells Luwero Residents6 Dec 2021, 19:29 Comments 211 Views Politics Updates
LOP Mathias Mpuuga speaking at the burial of Christine Nakate the grandmother of MP Robert Ssekitoleko (on left)
In short
Tagged with: Compensation of veterans Unfulfilled governement pledges
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.