Former Acholi Province Head Coach Seeks UGX 5M for Treatment

In short
Onen who was the first Head Coach for Acholi Province Football Team on Wednesday evening suffered broken collarbones, left hand and right leg after being involved in a nasty road accident along Acholi Avenue Road in Gulu City`s Main Street.
Former Acholi Province Head Coach Seeks UGX 5M for Treatment6 Nov 2020, 20:32 Comments 119 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Province Team Acholi Province coach seeks help Copa Coca Cola Football Tournament FUFA DRUM Peter Onen, Acholi Province Coach
Mentioned: FUFA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.