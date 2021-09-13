Basaija Idd
09:32

Former ADF Rebels Ask Government to Support Them Acquire Formal Education

13 Sep 2021, 09:19 Comments 173 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
The group who met OWC and Amnesty Commission members are asking government to support them acquire formal education

The group who met OWC and Amnesty Commission members are asking government to support them acquire formal education

In short
According to Wilson Maguniha Wilson one of the reporters most ex-combatants in the region experience difficulties in reading and writing.

 

Tagged with: ex-combatant ask for formal education ex-combatants
Mentioned: Ex-combatants

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.