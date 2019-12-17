Kukunda Judith
12:45

Former Amama Body Guard Changes Plea Top story

17 Dec 2019, 12:42 Comments 173 Views Human rights Politics Court Report
Christopher Aine the former Body Guard of Amama Mbabazi and his co Accused in Court. File Photo

Christopher Aine the former Body Guard of Amama Mbabazi and his co Accused in Court. File Photo

In short
According to the facts presented before court, Aine and Byansi blocked police officers, who were manning traffic along Kampala Road on November, 27th, 2019. The duo was reportedly shouting on top of their voices that government was becoming discriminative and selective among the youths by giving out money to some groups and individuals while neglecting those who are entitled to support.

 

Tagged with: Christopher Aine Mariam Njuki Obstructing Police officer Traffic flow

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.