In short
Ebetu intends to contest as an independent and is currently traversing Acholi Sub Region to gather signatures from not less than 100 registered voters in each district as required by the Electoral Commission for his nomination.
Former Arrow Boys Fighter Collects Signatures to Contest Against Museveni Top story21 Sep 2020, 12:12 Comments 171 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Presidential Race Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: 2021 presidential race Arrow Boys Simon Ebetu for president
Mentioned: Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.