Former Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Robert Elangot Dies at 87

Elangot, who served as the Central Bank Deputy Governor between 1980 and 1986, breathed his last at International Hospital Kampala on Saturday. He was hospitalized in late September due to multiple organ complications, according to David Malinga Akol, a relative found at the Elangot’s home in Soroti.
Former Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Robert Elangot Dies at 876 Nov 2021
