Former BoU Executive Director Evades Bank Probe Queries

In short
Bagyenda told the Committee to seek answers from the Bank of Uganda team since she had resigned from the Central Bank and did not have any evidence to support her responses.
Former BoU Executive Director Evades Bank Probe Queries21 Nov 2018, 19:02 Comments 120 Views Parliament Report
The former Bank of Uganda Executive Director Supervision, Justin Bagyenda with the Central Bank Director Financial Markets Development Coordination, Ben Sekabira. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.