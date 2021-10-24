In short
Muheirwe has decided to challenge the decision of Justice Ssekaana raising four grounds in his appeal filed before the Court of Appeal in Kampala.
Former Buhaguzi County MP Mpamizo Appeals Dismissal of Election Petition
