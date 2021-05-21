Former Busia Municipal Mayor Declines to Hand Over Office

In short
Although the Town Clerk Vincent Okurut insisted that the event would be held in the office of the Municipal Mayor, Hassan Bwire Opio, the outgoing mayor has initially wanted the function to be held in a community hall, which he said, he had prepared at his own cost to accommodate more people in a spaced environment.
Former Busia Municipal Mayor Declines to Hand Over Office21 May 2021, 08:37 Comments 198 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.