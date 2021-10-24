Former Busongora South MP Lists 12 Grounds to Appeal Petition Dismissal

In short
Mbaju now wants the Court of Appeal to rule in his favor, declare him as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Busongora South Constituency and be awarded with costs of the case.
Former Busongora South MP Lists 12 Grounds to Appeal Petition Dismissal24 Oct 2021, 13:56 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Mujungu being congragulated by his relatives and supporters shortly after Fort Portal high court dismissed a petition challenging his election victory
