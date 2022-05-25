Edward Eninu
Former Candidates Gear Up for Soroti City East By-Election

Moses Attan Okia during campaigns with POA in Soroti.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court judgment nullifying the election of Moses Attan as the Soroti City East Member of Parliament. The Court of Appeal Judges Cheborion Barishaki, Stephen Musota, and Christopher Gashirabake also ordered Electoral Commission to conduct by-elections for Soroti City East.

 

