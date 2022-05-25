Former Candidates Gear Up for Soroti City East By-Election

In short
On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court judgment nullifying the election of Moses Attan as the Soroti City East Member of Parliament. The Court of Appeal Judges Cheborion Barishaki, Stephen Musota, and Christopher Gashirabake also ordered Electoral Commission to conduct by-elections for Soroti City East.
Former Candidates Gear Up for Soroti City East By-Election25 May 2022, 11:17 Comments 191 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Election Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Court of Appeal Herbert Edmund Ariko Vs Moses Okia Attan Soroti City East Division Contest Soroti city boundary contention aloet and opiyai wards
Mentioned: Judiciary Uganda Soroti City
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.