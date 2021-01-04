Former Cattle Rustlers Find New Life as Metal Fabricators

In short
Simon Lote that they now get money on daily basis without any blood shedding, unlike those days when they getting money after shedding the blood of people.
“We are now business people not cattle raiders and in the coming two years Karamoja will be manufacturing its own bicycles and oxen ploughs with the brand “Made in Karamoja,” Said Jackson Angolere, another former cattle rustler.
Former Cattle Rustlers Find New Life as Metal Fabricators4 Jan 2021, 13:56 Comments 146 Views Business and finance Education Agriculture Feature
Karimojong former cattle rustlers showing the European team how they fabricate oxen ploughs in Namalu sub county of Nakapiripirit district
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.