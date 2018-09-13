Ex-convict Arrested for Masterminding Kidnaps

In short
Babirye was picked up from Kamuli district last week in connection to the kidnap of two children from Nsangi town Council in Wakiso district. She was tracked down by a team of detectives from Kampala Metropolitan Police and Nsangi Police Station when she called the parents of her victims demanding a ransom of Shillings 5 million.
Ex-convict Arrested for Masterminding Kidnaps13 Sep 2018, 17:42 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: kidnapper police home city council woman arrest mother victim parent man connection team ex-convict call person telephone robbery kid father baby
Mentioned: nsangi police station brendah babirye babirye salama road kulekana stage makindye division galiwango nakaseke nsangi kamuli district kampala metropolitan police spokesperson luke owoyesigyire ntinda bweyogerere mukono luweero kulekana herman nsubuga christine zalwango nakinyuguzi zone godan galiwango makindye nalongo buyondo wakiso
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.