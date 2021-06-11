Former Councillors Petition District Speaker to Retain Gov’t Smartphones

In short
At the end of their term, the councillors passed a resolution to transfer the ownership of smartphones from Nakasongola district local government to individuals. However, Alex Felix Majeme, the District Chief Administrative Officer refused to implement the resolution and instead attached the councillors' allowances for the last council sitting to recover the cost of the phones.
Former Councillors Petition District Speaker to Retain Gov’t Smartphones11 Jun 2021, 08:47 Comments 61 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
File photo; Nakasongola CAO Alex Felix Majeme handing over a mace to District Speaker Sunday Rogers Bwanga after swearing in
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.