In short
The councillors who converged at the former division offices claim the division owes them more than 15 Million Shillings which has accrued over eleven months.
Former Councilors in Arua Protest Over Unpaid Allowances
The Former Arua Hill Division Councilors during the meeting at Arua Central Division Headquarters where they resolved to lock offices over non-payment of their transport Allowances.
