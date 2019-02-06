Former Crane Bank Board Chair Accuses BOU of Frustrating Investors

In short
Biribonwa said that the investors including Atlas Mara and Lanka Orix Leasing Company LOLC, a Sri Lankan investor had also met with the former BoU Executive Director Supervision, Justine Bagyenda and that she knew they were in the process of conducting due diligence.
Former Crane Bank Board Chair Accuses BOU of Frustrating Investors6 Feb 2019, 20:36 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The former Crane Bank Chairman of Board of Directors, Joseph Biribonwa with city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.