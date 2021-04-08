Former Crane Bank Staff Petition Court Over Documents Held by DFCU

In short
The documents include the purchase of Assets and Assumption of Liabilities Agreement between Bank of Uganda and DFCU Bank, written notices of resignation letters by the staff in question, contracts by employees retained by DFCU Vabk that were revised to ensure pay and benefits parity with the bank's employees and documents to show that DFCU didn't underpay those picked from Crane Bank compared to their pre-existing employees.
Former Crane Bank Staff Petition Court Over Documents Held by DFCU8 Apr 2021, 19:09 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.