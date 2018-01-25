Former EALA Speakers Caution MPs Against Fronting Individual Country Positions

In short
Kidega said there is need for the lawmakers to avoid pushing positions of their individual countries, saying they represent the people of East Africa.
Former EALA Speakers Caution MPs Against Fronting Individual Country Positions25 Jan 2018, 07:50 Comments 42 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Former EALA Speaker Dan Kidega with Rwanda's representative to the Assembly Pierre Celestin Rwigema at Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.