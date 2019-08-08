In short
Prosecution heard that in the 2014/2015 financial year while at the Education and Sports Ministry in Kampala, the suspects used their offices to facilitate the over payment of Shillings 33.8M to AH Consulting Limited well knowing that their acts would cause government financial loss.
Former Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, 3 Others Charged Top story8 Aug 2019, 17:27 Comments 129 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: AH Consulting Limited Cuthbert kagabo Dr Opio Okiror Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago abuse of office causing financial loss Human Resource Management
Mentioned: Jaffer Kawooya Hassan Walusimbi Pamela Lamunu Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Internal Auditor Ministry Phillip Munamba Jimmy Muyanja Public Procurement Accounting Officer MoES Deputy Director Cuthbert Kagabo Anti-Corruption Court Rose Nassali Lukwago
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.