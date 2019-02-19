Hafitha Issa
Former Estate Manager Grilled for Evicting 70 Families Top story

19 Feb 2019, 20:45 Comments 167 Views Kira Town, Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Misc Report
Nicholas Kabagambe in (blue) in witness chair at the Commission Hafitha Issa

In short
Sebunya reportedly took him to the land as an estate manager tasked with executing different duties including surveying and opening boundaries of the land and clearing it of illegal occupants. Kabagambe says that he made a gentlemans agreement with Kiwa Ssebunya that he would be rewarded with 200 hectares of land upon completion of the task.

 

