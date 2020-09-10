In short
James Odongo Akia, one of the Directors of Aicerit Newspaper, says that the closure of Etop Newspaper gave them an opportunity to sit down and settle for the establishment of the newspaper.
Former Etop Journalists Start Ateso Newspaper Top story10 Sep 2020, 08:02 Comments 274 Views Soroti, Uganda Media Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aicerit Newspaper Ateso Newspaper Suspension of Etop Newspaper former journalists of Etop
Mentioned: Teso Sub Region Vision Group
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.