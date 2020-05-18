Edward Eninu
17:51

Former Etop Journalists Struggling to Survive After Termination

18 May 2020, 17:47 Comments 277 Views Soroti, Uganda Media Human rights Business and finance Analysis
FB_IMG_15895655416025190

FB_IMG_15895655416025190

In short
Julius Obongo, an Ateso Translator for Etop Newspaper, says he was handed his termination letter on Friday at head office. He says that much as the decision by top management was conducted after special considerations, it caught them off-guard especially amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Etop Newspaper Orumuli Newspaper Rupiny Newspaper new vision ceo robert kabushenga robert ssempala hrnj national coordinator
Mentioned: Vision Group human rights network for journalists in uganda iteso cultural union

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.