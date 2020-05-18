In short
Julius Obongo, an Ateso Translator for Etop Newspaper, says he was handed his termination letter on Friday at head office. He says that much as the decision by top management was conducted after special considerations, it caught them off-guard especially amidst the Covid-19 crisis.
Former Etop Journalists Struggling to Survive After Termination
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Etop Newspaper Orumuli Newspaper Rupiny Newspaper new vision ceo robert kabushenga robert ssempala hrnj national coordinator
