In short
He told the Committee Chaired by the Nakifuma County MP, Robert Ssekitoleeko that the Bus Company, which operates on the Kampala-Apac route, breached the NSSF Act, 1985 that requires employers with more than five workers to make a 10 percent contribution to NSSF in addition to the 5 percent deducted from their workers each month.
Former Felistar Bus Driver Accuses MP Ogong of Breaching NSSF Act Top story30 Oct 2019, 07:32 Comments 216 Views Parliament Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Dokolo South County Felistar Bus Services Felix Okot Ogong National Social Security Fund Physical Infrastructure Committee Robert Ssekitoleeko Sharon Nabweteme Yunus Kiggundu former driver of Feslistar Bus
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.