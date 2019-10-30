Joan Akello
07:37

Former Felistar Bus Driver Accuses MP Ogong of Breaching NSSF Act Top story

30 Oct 2019
Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong was also ready for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus.

In short
He told the Committee Chaired by the Nakifuma County MP, Robert Ssekitoleeko that the Bus Company, which operates on the Kampala-Apac route, breached the NSSF Act, 1985 that requires employers with more than five workers to make a 10 percent contribution to NSSF in addition to the 5 percent deducted from their workers each month.

 

