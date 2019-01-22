Former Flying Squad Boss Applies for Bail

Former Commander of Flying Squad Assistant Commissioner of Police , Herbert Muhangi in Court Martial Dock Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Muhangi is jointly charged with Kayihura and six senior officers for failure to protect war materials and aiding and abetting kidnaps in Uganda. The others are Col. Atwooki Ndahura, Nixon Agasirwe, Richard Ndaboine Patrick Muramira, Jonas Ayebaza and Kitagenda Abel Muyomba. .