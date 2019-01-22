Kukunda Judith
Former Flying Squad Boss Applies for Bail

22 Jan 2019
Former Commander of Flying Squad Assistant Commissioner of Police , Herbert Muhangi in Court Martial Dock Kukunda Judith

In short
Muhangi is jointly charged with Kayihura and six senior officers for failure to protect war materials and aiding and abetting kidnaps in Uganda. The others are Col. Atwooki Ndahura, Nixon Agasirwe, Richard Ndaboine Patrick Muramira, Jonas Ayebaza and Kitagenda Abel Muyomba. .

 

