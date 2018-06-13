Dear Jeanne
13 Jun 2018, 12:58 Comments 370 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
According to a family member who preferred anonymity, Muhangi was arrested last night from his home in Namugongo by non-uniformed personnel who identified themselves as operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence CMI.

 

