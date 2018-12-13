In short
The former directors are demanding full compensation equal to the direct cash equity investments of US Dollars 35.3 million with interest at the rate of 10 per cent per annum compound from July 25th, 2014. They also want payment of US Dollars 50 million in loss of goodwill inflicted on the directors and shareholders on account of the wrongful closure of their Bank.
Former Global Trust Bank Directors Seek UGX 315 Billon Compensation
13 Dec 2018
Nigerian former directors and shareholders of the defunct Global Trust Bank appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
