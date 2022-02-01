Former Greater Bushenyi LC V Chairperson Canon Makaaru Dead

In short
Ishanga Longino Ndyanabo, who replaced Makaaru following his retirement in 2006 described the deceased as a teacher who was very articulate. He says Makaaru, who supported Uganda People’s Congress-UPC later supported President Museveni to the extent that he gave him a small radio as he passed through Bushenyi.
Former Greater Bushenyi LC V Chairperson Canon Makaaru Dead1 Feb 2022, 09:14 Comments 147 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Local government Lifestyle Updates
In short
