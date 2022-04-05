In short
President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni dropped Rwotlonyo in the latest reshuffle of Resident District commissioners, Resident City commissioners and their deputies last month.
Former Gulu Deputy RCC Fails To Return Gov't Vehicle After Reshuffle5 Apr 2022, 13:48 Comments 96 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Government vehicle
Mentioned: Office of the President
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.