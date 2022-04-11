Julius Ocungi
Former Gulu Deputy RCC Finally Returns Gov't Vehicle

11 Apr 2022, 13:23 Comments 161 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Politics Local government Updates
Gulu Resident City Commissioner Jane Frances Okili (L) receives car key from former Gulu Deputy Resident City Commisioner Francis Rwotlonyo on Monday.

In short
Rwotlonyo noted that he had no ill intention of personalizing the vehicle despite lobbying for it on his own at a time the office he assumed had no means of transport.

 

