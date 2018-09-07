Peter Labeja
Former Gulu Municipality MP Attacker Arrested

7 Sep 2018 Gulu, Uganda

Police detectives arrested Alfred Anywar from Wabigalo cell in Makindye Division on Thursday and transferred him to Gulu Central Police station this afternoon. Anywar was wanted in connection with a July 3, incident in which former Gulu Municipality Member of Parliament Christopher Achire was injured.

 

