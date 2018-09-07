Former Gulu Municipality MP Attacker Arrested

In short
Police detectives arrested Alfred Anywar from Wabigalo cell in Makindye Division on Thursday and transferred him to Gulu Central Police station this afternoon. Anywar was wanted in connection with a July 3, incident in which former Gulu Municipality Member of Parliament Christopher Achire was injured.
Former Gulu Municipality MP Attacker Arrested7 Sep 2018, 19:01 Comments 128 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Crime Northern Analysis
In short
Mentioned: uganda police force upf
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.