Former Gulu University Guild Aspirant Demands Fresh Elections

In short
Philip Acidri, the Returning Office declared Ayiko winner of the polls after garnering the majority votes. But Lapyem in his petition described the victory as unconstitutional and contravened Articles 15; 16 and 93 of the Gulu University Guild Constitution of 2012.
Former Gulu University Guild Aspirant Demands Fresh Elections20 Feb 2021, 08:49 Comments 122 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Education Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gulu University Guild Constitution of 2012. Gulu University Guild Elections outbreak of COVID-19 systems analyst and IT Department
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.