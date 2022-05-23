In short
According to the report, Ssentamu who was transferred to Rakai district withdrew the money in the 2018/2019 financial year but to date, the road has not been rehabilitated. He alleges that the engineer diverted the money for his gain and should be compelled to refund it.
Former Hoima District Engineer Under the Spotlight Over UGX 20M
23 May 2022
