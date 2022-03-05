Former ICU Cabinet, New Ministers Bow Out of Emorimor Interim Leadership

In short
The controversy follows the suspension of ICU Council by the former Emorimor, Augustine Osuban Lemukol over the alleged irregularities and inconsistencies during the 2019 election. ICU Cabinet and the harmonization committee, also appointed by the former Emorimor, recommended for an audit into the said elections before council is constituted to spearhead the election process of replacing Osuban.
Former ICU Cabinet, New Ministers Bow Out of Emorimor Interim Leadership5 Mar 2022, 15:07 Comments 142 Views Soroti, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Augustine Omare- Okurut, the Ekirigi of Iteso Paul Sande Emolot icu cabinet and icu council rivalry over caretaker emorimor struggle over emorimor seat
Mentioned: Iteso Cultural Union
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.