Kisembo served as IGP from 1998 to 2001 and was replaced by Gen Katumba Wamala, the current Works State Minister. Police Chief Political Commissar, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Asan Kasingye confirmed news of Kisembo’s passing on his twitter handle at 6pm.
Former IGP Kisembo Dead
18 Jul 2019, 19:48
