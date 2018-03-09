Former Journalist Dean Lubowa Saava Arrested For Fraud

In short
Lubowa who quit the media more than one year ago has been running an employment recruitment agency in Kibuye, on the outskirts of Kampala. Lubowa reportedly used the agency Global Skills International Limited, to receive money from people who expected jobs in return.
Former Journalist Dean Lubowa Saava Arrested For Fraud9 Mar 2018, 17:09 Comments 252 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
former journalist Dean Lubowa Sava arrested Katwe Police Station Login to license this image from 1$.
