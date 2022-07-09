Former Kaabong CAO to be Arrested over Unbuilt Building that Cost UGX 365M

Martin Kiplingat (R) CAO of Kaabong, Jino Bornd Meri, the LC 5 Chairperson, Comfort Filister Akol - the Chief Finance Officer (L) appearing before PAC. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

In the Finance Year 2020/2021, the Auditor General reported that Musisi irregularly signed two separate invoices authorizing payment amounting to 328 million Shillings to Jacqsen Uganda Limited for the construction of the District Council Chambers.