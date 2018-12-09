Samuel Amanya
Former Kabale District Councillor Arrested for Malicious Damage

9 Dec 2018, 17:10 Comments 269 Views Crime Analysis
Part of the banana plantation that was destroyed Samuel Amanya

Part of the banana plantation that was destroyed

In short
Mable Kiruhura Atukunda, the former district female councillor representing Kashambya and Rwamucucu sub-counties and another only identified as Katuhurira are accused of cutting down two acres of banana plantation belonging to Steven Tindimubona, a prominent Irish potato farmer from the same area.

 

