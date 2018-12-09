Former Kabale District Councillor Arrested for Malicious Damage

In short
Mable Kiruhura Atukunda, the former district female councillor representing Kashambya and Rwamucucu sub-counties and another only identified as Katuhurira are accused of cutting down two acres of banana plantation belonging to Steven Tindimubona, a prominent Irish potato farmer from the same area.
Former Kabale District Councillor Arrested for Malicious Damage9 Dec 2018, 17:10 Comments 269 Views Crime Analysis
