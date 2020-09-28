Ashraf Kasirye
Former Kampala Archdiocese Chancellor Kimbowa Laid to Rest

Bishop Antony Zziwa sensoring the casket and body of the late Msgr Kimbowa during a requim mass at Rubaga cathedral

In short
The long time serving clergy with the title of ecclesiastical dignity- Monsgnor Kimbowa was mourned by Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala and other members of the episcopal conference who praised him for having taught and mentored priests in the country.

 

