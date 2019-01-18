Former Kampala Mayoral Aspirant Jailed Two Years

In short

According to prosecution, Kasule, on June 26th, 2017 obtained 172 million shillings from Richards to purchase two kilograms of gold. On August 31st and September 13th 2017, Kasule again obtained 288 million shillings and 107 million shillings respectively from Richards. The money was transferred to Kasules KCB Bank account claiming he was to supply an additional 25kilograms of gold.