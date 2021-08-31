Former Kisoro LC 5 Chairman Drops Election Petition Against Rival

In short
On August 26th, 2021, Mutabazi applied to the high court withdrawing the application, which was granted by the Kabale High Court Assistant Registrar, Julius Chaka Borore on Monday.
Former Kisoro LC 5 Chairman Drops Election Petition Against Rival31 Aug 2021, 07:57 Comments 148 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Politics Court Updates
Abel Bizimana (in a white face mask) with Milton Bazanye Mutabazi after sceduling meeting (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.